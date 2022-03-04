Jhund Review: It Is All Amitabh Bachchan's Mark Sports Drama

Jhund… Being a sports drama, this movie showcased how the football coach Vijay changed the lives of the slum boys turning them into football players with his patient-enough coaching.

Story

As it is known that the story is inspired by Vijay Barse, a social worker from Nagpur whose non-profit organisation Slum Soccer, As it is known that the story is inspired by Vijay Barse, a social worker from Nagpur whose non-profit organisation Slum Soccer, Amitabh Bachchan steps into his shoes and trains the youngsters in football. But the lives of slum residents is awesomely showcased by the director making us witness how the youngsters are wasting their lives involving in drug dealings, street fights and other illegal activities. But Vijay who is all set to retire wants to change their lives after he watches how the boys are seen playing with the ball even without proper training. Then he decides to change their lives he faces many problems as the boys don't take the game seriously. But one incident changes their opinion and make them follow the instructions of their coach. He trains them in the slum and proves their talent in the tournament!

Performances

Amitabh Bachchan yet once again proved his worth by essaying the role of Vijay and delivered a more relaxed and charming performance… His rapport with the young boys and his dedication towards the game made him prove his mettle! Kishor Kadam and Chhaya Kadam also looked great along with Bhavana (Sayli Patil) as her romantic angle with the Don is also showcased in the movie.

On the whole, the movie is worth watching as Amitabh Bachchan aka Vijay delivered his best and trains the slum boys with all his dedication!