Kalyan Ram's Entha Manchivaadavuraa Movie Review & Rating {3/5}

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is one of the exciting movies in recent times. The film stars Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Mehreen Kaur and others in the lead roles. Satish Vegesna who earlier directed the films Srinivasa Kalyanam and Satamanam Bhavati came up with the film. Music label company Aditya Music makes their debut into production with the film. The film's review is here. Read on.

Story:

Balu (Kalyan Ram) is the owner of an organization called All is Well. Balu supplies emotions to the families in needy and tries to unite them by erasing small conflicts between them. He is an orphan and craves to have all kinds of relationships. In the process, he comes across a conflict. What is it? How did he overcome the same? What happens in the end? Forms the story of the movie.

Performances:

Kalyan Ram is definitely the biggest plus point of this film. The movie revolves around his character and we can say that Kalyan Ram became one of the major driving factors behind keeping the audience engaged throughout the film. Though Mehreen hasn't got a performance-oriented role, her screen presence is quite good and her chemistry with Kalyan Ram also worked out well. Sarath Babu is one of the finest actors and he has proved the same with his performance in this movie as well. Suhasini Maniratnam acted naturally in the movie and she is truly an asset for this movie. Vijayakumar Rangasamy delivered an honest performance in the film. Vennela Kishore's comedy timing is superb. Rajeev Kanakala as the main antagonist has delivered his career-best performance in the film.

Technical Aspects:

Director Satish Vegesna came up with yet another family entertainer with 'Entha Manchivadavuraa'. The director has succeeded in engaging the audience with his story and narration but some of the scenes felt repetitive. Satish Vegesna tried his best to give a refreshing feel to the story. Production values by Umesh Gupta and Subhash Gupta under Aditya Music banner are very high. Music by Gopi Sunder is too good. None of his songs have created an impact on the audience. But, his BGM is definitely one of the biggest plus points of the film. Cinematographer Raj Thota. has produced some sleek visuals for the film. Editing by Tammiraju is neat.

Verdict:

It is the first time seeing Nandamuri Kalyan Ram doing a full-fledged family entertainer the movie. Though the film has a regular family movie formula, the director has succeeded in executing the story in a proper way and engaging the audience throughout the film. Despite being a family movie, Kalyan Ram also appeared in some action episodes which will definitely give an eye feast for the audience. The first half of the film is pretty much impressed with all the comedy entertainment and also the love story as well as the family emotions. The sentiment in the second half is somewhat heavy to handle. But the director tries his best to engage the audience throughout the film. Performances, Bgm and Entertainment will be the plus points in the film whereas the overdosage of emotions will become the minus point. On the whole, Entha Manchivaadavuraa' is a worth watching movie.