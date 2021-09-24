Love Story Movie Review & Rating {3/5}

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. Finally, this Shekhar Kammula's directorial has hit the screens today and here is the review of it.

Story:

Youngsters from Armoor town of Nizamabad district, Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) and Mounika (Sai Pallavi) shift to Hyderabad in order to pursue their respective goals. Revanth runs a Zumba institute and Mounika finds her place in the IT sector. After realising that the software industry is not her cup of tea, Mounika joins as a dance trainer in Revanth's institute. As time passes, both of them fall in love. But things turn difficult for them because Revanth is a Dalit Christian and Mounika is a Zamindari Patel. How the couple faced the caste hurdles form the major crux of the movie.

Performances:

Naga Chaitanya has done an excellent job as a typical Telangana lad Revanth. His diction is good and he fit into the shoes of the character very well. Love Story will definitely become one of the major showreels of his acting career.

Sai Pallavi has got yet another meaty role and she performed with ease. Her combination with Shekhar Kammula is working big time. Eeshwari Rao got an author-backed role and she performed very well. Devayani was decent as Sai Pallavi's mother. Rajeev Kanakala's role is okayish. Uttej was good in his small yet important character. Rest others justified their character requirements.

Technical Aspects:

Director Shekhar Kammula already said that this movie will not be like his regular romantic comedies. It deals with caste and class issues that our society is facing even now. Though this is not the first film to deal with those issues, Shekhar's mark makes it a unique experience.

Pawan Ch's music is a major advantage of the film. Already, the songs have become chartbusters and now, he scored brownie points with the background score. Vijay C Kumar's cinematography is beautiful. He captured rural Telangana and Hyderabad very well. The production values are great. The editing by Marthand K Venkatesh is decent.

Review:

Love Story's first half is entertaining and is in a typical Shekhar Kammula's style but it takes a dark turn in the second half. Generally, we don't expect these kinds of stories from star heroes but Naga Chaitanya should be commended for choosing this movie. The first half is entertaining but things become quite slow and predictive in the second half. We have to see how a section of viewers will receive the climax. On the whole, Love Story makes a decent watch for this weekend and may become a hit at the box office.