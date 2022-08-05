Sita Ramam Review: An Epic Love Story Promising A Feel-Good Cinematic Experience

Being a periodic love tale and that too having South Indian ace actor Dulquer and Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, there are a lot of expectations on the movie. The plot deals with how an orphan army officer Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer) finds Sita Mahalakshmi (Mrunal Thakur) who writes him love letters. Well, it looks simple but there is a lot of depth in their characters and the story!

Story:

The movie starts off with Rashmika (Afreen) being assigned on a mission to find Sita as she needs to hand over Ram's letter which was penned 20 years ago. So, the film starts giving us good excitement and makes us get involved in the story. Well, director-turned actor Tharun Bhascker aka Balaji helps Afreen in finding Sita and they both discover many things about Sita. Taking us back to 1964, orphan Ram who is seen serving as an army officer serving at the Kashmir border receives anonymous love letters from Sita. Thereafter he meets Sita and proposes to her! But did Sita accept his love? One needs to find it out while watching the movie. Sita's character is not just confined to the love angle, her role holds a depth factor and she also faces some issues due to her family. Finally, the movie makes us know why Ram's letter remains undelivered even after 20 years and why Sachin Khedkar assigns the task of handing over it to Sita to his granddaughter Afreen!

Analysis:

Dulquer Salman aka Ram shined in his character… Along with being an army officer, he also aced the screen presence as a lover boy and showers his love on Sita. Coming to Mrunal, being her debut movie, she definitely bagged the brownie points with her brilliant characterisation. She is strong, independent and beautiful too. The whole movie revolves around her character and thus it is an impressive debut for her. Next in the line is Rashmika Mandanna aka Afreen. Her character is introduced in the beginning itself and she will take us into the story and explore us the beauty of the love tale. Tharun helps her in finding the details of Sita and got a significant role. Well, Sumanth who is introduced as Vishnu Sharma also looked good on the big screens and the jail sequences just make us go aww… He showcased a lot of pain and emotion in the character while Vennela Kishore brought some smiles in a few scenes breaking the seriousness of the plot. Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhumika Chawla and Murali Sharma also got noticed in the movie with their limited-yet powerful characterisations. The movie also holds some intense episodes of action and terrorism along with touching patriotic elements.

Technical Aspects:

Hanu Raghavapudi's story did the magic on the screen and the interval twist brings the major brownie points to him. Vishal's music is also melodious and Vinod's camera work showcased the picturesque locations of Kashmir.

Conclusion:

Do watch the movie to find out who is Sita and fall in love with Ram's characterisation and Sita's determination! Not to forget Afreen also does some magic on the screens!