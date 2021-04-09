Vakeel Saab Movie Review & Rating {3.25/5}

Vakeel Saab is the latest Telugu-language legal drama film directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is the official remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, and it stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in the key roles. The film released today amidst a huge buzz. Check out the film's review here.

Story:

Vakeel Saab revolves around a criminal lawyer Satyadev (Pawan Kalyan) who helps Pallavi Vemula (Nivetha Thomas) and her two friends to fight a molestation case against a rich brat. Why did Satyadev take up the case? What was his motive? What happens in the end? Forms the film's story.

Performances:

As it has been a long time since we saw Pawan Kalyan on the silver screens, the fans will enjoy each and every second of his screen presence. His power-packed performance as Advocate Satyadev is an eye feast for the audience. Be it his dialogue delivery or his acting skills, Pawan Kalyan became the backbone of the film and carried the film on his shoulders. Nivetha Thomas is decent in her role. Anjali did a convincing job in essaying her role. Ananya Nagalla made her presence felt. As usual, Prakash Raj breathed life into his character. Shruti Haasan in an extended cameo role impressed the fans.

Technical Aspects:

Though this is a remake film, Venu Sriram has made a bunch of necessary changes to 'Pink' and made it engaging for the Telugu audience. He made sure to keep the soul of the original version intact in the film. However, there are some dull scenes here and there but they are passable because of Pawan's performance. Production values by Dil Raju and Sirish are decent. Music by SS. Thaman is amazing. Some scenes are too good and his music added more strength to the film. The cinematography by P. S. Vinod is impressive. Editing by Prawin Pudi is clean.

Verdict:

Fans were waiting with bated breath to witness Pawan Kalyan back on the screen for the last three years. Their wait is definitely worth it as the actor comes back with a perfect film. Vakeel Saab is the right film for Pawan that has a good social message and also features scenes that have mass appeal. As director Sriram Venu mentioned in one of his interviews, the actor Pawan has dominated the star Pawan in this movie. He carries the film on his shoulders and is supported well by the female leads as well. On the whole, Vakeel Saab is a must-watch film for all sections of Telugu audiences who have or haven't watched the original version, Pink.