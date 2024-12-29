An appeal to TTD

Inspired by the clarion call of AP CM, the TTD initiative for a vision 2047 draft is appreciable. It includes 18 types of reforms. As an ardent devotee, I make the following suggestions. The belief on the deity in the sanctum sanatorium is exponentially multiplying within no time. It may be planned such that starting from Alipiri, the pilgrim should exit from sanctum sanctorum, within three hours of time slot.

Right from the release of quota, online or offline, from slot booking, allotment to darshan, the entire gamut of pilgrimage may be positioned in such a way that enables a devotee at least to have 15 to 30 seconds glance at the lord in the sanctum sanctorum.

As per the Agama Sastra, the specified procedure of daily seva for the swamy, apart from laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam. There are other multiple type of offerings, which are out of reach for the common devotee. At least occasionally, a piece of other prasadams may be distributed to the devotees after darshan. A pilgrim desire of going to Tirumala should be made so amicable that should remain a grand memory for generations.

–M Pranathi, Turimerla, Nellore