Have home courts for VVIPs

This refers to ‘Jagan's court visit triggers traffic chaos in Hyderabad" (THI Nov 21). The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy caused huge traffic snarls during his road travel from Begumpet airport to a court in Nampally, inconveniencing thousands of commuters .

Such disruptions are a regular feature whenever a VVIP travels by road. Many politicians face court cases that drag on for decades, requiring their presence in court multiple times. Therefore, for the benefit of the public, the government could consider holding court proceedings of cases involving VVIPs at their residences or virtually.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad