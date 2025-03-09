HIV self-testing move an effective measure

THI Edit page article on HIV-Self Testing (HIVST) in Mizoram entitled, "From stigma to solutions" (March 8) is interesting and is a step ahead of testing at designated centres and HIVST at home and even at the remotest of the remote vulnerable areas which is an imperative towards eradicating HIV/AIDS. Mizoram being the State of highest prevalence in India and the highest affected being the young people and as well the risk being through unprotected sex and intravenous injections by blood transfusions. It has taken a lead ahead with HIVST at home with collection of samples of saliva or blood revealing the result in minutes and then going further, if necessary, to proceed for confirmation like ELISA in designated centres with the help of care providers. Keeping the stigma aside, the phobia of prick and going to designated centres and losing time off the work, HIVST at home is welcome for even the most vulnerable yet shunning. I attended HIV Congress in 2007 at NIMS Hyderabad and in 2008 in Mumbai that revealed the scientific as well as service scenario towards containing, if not controlling, the dreaded menace. Mizoram must stand as pioneer to other States towards eradication.

–Dr T Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

***

While there has been substantial progress in expanding HIV testing around the world, testing rates remain far from achieving targets set by public health officials. As the HIV epidemic enters its 5th decade, India recorded more than 1.7 million new cases of HIV in the last 10 years between 2011 and 2021. It is necessary for India to strengthen the prevention- testing- treatment- care continuum through testing strategies. HIV Self Testing initiative is an initiative to generate evidence for decision making, enabling the environment and catalysing the global market for HIVST. In 2016 WHO declared HIV Self Testing and self-sampling an effective and safe test option that can reduce testing barriers.

–P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli