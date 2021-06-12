MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th June 2021

Jagan govt doing very well

YSRCP Government in AP may be the first State government in the history of India to go on fulfilling the promises made during the electioneering. It is estimated that they have fulfilled more than 95 per cent of promises within 2 years. The programme of Navartna is based on the problems faced by the people in AP, which Jagan Mohan Reddy, the present CM of AP, could understand during his Padayatra. He formulated Navaratnas based on people's problems and his experiences during padayatra with people. The performance of YSRCP during the past 2 years is very good.

The opposition party TDP could not give any constructive suggestions, instead it is going on creating obstacles in the implementation of various welfare programmes run by YSRCP. If TDP continues this way, they cannot get more than three seats in the next elections in AP. Voters are able to understand his cruel intentions. TDP should give constructive suggestions and help the ruling party for smooth implementation of various welfare programmes and get a good name from voters.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Too many turncoats in BJP

Jitin's entry into BJP after abandoning his thickest pal Rahul Gandhi will be a non-starter as BJP is getting saturated with too many turncoats. The Congress which seems to be a sinking ship may feel 'less luggage, more comfort' even if all the remaining 22 leave the party. There is nothing to be left in the party unlike something or someone rises from the ashes in a proverbial manner.

Floor crossing in all directions will now resume as some state elections culminating into LS elections in 2023-24 are in the pipeline. Only in politics it is possible to change colours rampantly and unashamedly putting the chameleon to shame.

Comparing the present day politician to this environment friendly creature may be taken as an affront by its reptilian community. Back home, we are yet to see the benefits reaped by DK Aruna, Jitender Reddy, and now Eatala Rajender claiming to strengthen BJP. Now it remains to be seen who will join which party and who will win or lose in doing so. People have insulated themselves from these machinations and see them more as a time pass event.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Former Congress minister Jitin Prasad's joining the BJP may not bring any good to his new party but it is definitely a blow to the sinking image of the Congress. The oldest political party of the country has lost many golden opportunities to strengthen itself and put up a fight of sorts with the Modi wave. Before the Bengal elections, the Congress should have patched up with Mamata Banerjee and her win would have also helped the Congress. The lack of internal democracy and hero worshipism are the two well-known weaknesses of the Congress party. It is a pity that the party has learnt no lessons from its two consecutive defeats at the 'hands' of the BJP. It is time Sonia and Rahul shed their weaknesses, and infused the party with new blood and with pulsating leadership. Sonia must sink differences with leaders like Mamata to team up with forces that can help it defeat the BJP. For the Congress it is a now or never situation to cash in on the none-too- impressive 10 year ruling of the BJP government at the Centre.

Matam Somasekhara Prasad, Hyderabad

Hiking ATM charges unfair

The decision of the RBI in allowing only 5 free ATM transactions from the respective bank ATMs where the account is maintained is unfair. There should not be any limit for such transactions because it should be noted that the customer's money is continuing to be made available for the bank's productive lending policies all the time. Therefore, it is certainly a benefit for the bank to increase its incomes in a fair manner by prudent lending measures. The bank of course can levy charges from the account holder if the customer uses another bank's ATM more times than the prescribed limit, say three transactions per month . The RBI as well as the central government should motivate people to park their funds in the banks as a sort of savings and should not tax them if the customer utilises the same bank's ATM under a set limit of transactions.

In fact, it is a blessing in disguise for the banks to have an abundant liquidity position if the customer draws money in instalments. Not only this, even the counter service in bank branches gets reduced to a great extent and the services of the bank staff can be utilised for loan monitoring and recovery of loans which is becoming an everyday problem for the banks hitting their basic survival for a long time.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad