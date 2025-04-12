MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th Apr 2025

Ramdev stoops low, spreads hatred

While promoting ‘Patanjali Rose Sharbath’, Baba Ramdev stooped low and made a shameful comment that “There is a company that gives you sharbath but the money it earns is used to construct madrasas and mosques.” He has total right to promote his product but has no right to spread hatred by promoting his product. Baba Ramdev shamefully used the term “Sharbath Jihad”, which is highly objectionable. To sell his product, he is playing the Hindu-Muslim card. Previously also, he was warned by courts for falsely promoting his products that they would Corona and other diseases. Now, the Supreme Court should suo moto take cognizance of his words and take action.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Headley must also be brought to justice

Mumbai genocide on 26-11-2008 at eight places left more than 170 people dead and 300 plus grievously injured. This was one of the darkest, duskiest and murkiest days in the glorified history of India. After Pakistan took their part during Independence and forcefully occupied immorally, unlawfully and illegally a major chunk in Kashmir, this rogue nation deepened its terrorist activities sporadically. In Mumbai carnage, Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief David Coleman Headley, aka Daood Sayed Gilani, a Pakistani-American terrorist drew a map and assisted Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani military doctor, to wage an attack on Mumbai. He ran away to US after the holocaust. One of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was caught and after treating him as a new son-in-law and spending crores of rupees on him, finally sent him to noose. In the case of Rana also, after thorough investigation, he should also meet the same fate as Kasab.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The extradition of fugitive Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the master mind behind the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai 17 years ago, is a victory of India’s diplomatic strength and the robust foreign policy of our country. But the main LeT operative David Headly who executed the attack in Mumbai is yet to undergo trial in India. So, it is partial justice as Rana is the only facilitator of the attack. However, our NIA would prove that our neighbour Pakistan is provoking terrorism in India.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

***

The 26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s extradition to India from the U.S. should be seen as a positive sign of improving our bilateral relations with the USA. However, the NDA government at the Centre has a long way to tread before it could actually convict Rana as a conspirator of the 26/11 attacks. It took the UPA (I & II) and later the NDA a total of 16+years to lay hands on this conspirator, who used all means to evade extradition by exploiting the loopholes in laws. It is a pity that hardened criminals, terrorists and politicians are so much adept at escaping the long arm of the laws all over the world.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Governors act as political agents of Centre

The misuse of powers by Governors has been happening for a long time. But this absolute lack of propriety has peaked only now. Anybody with some sense of integrity would have resigned at the observations and orders of the Supreme Court. Governor R N Ravi has not done anything of the sort, nor has the Center thought of recalling him. It would be very unfortunate for the nation if the Governors act as agents of the Center where there are non-BJP governments in the states. The delay in giving assent to the bills without giving any reason has forced the Tamil Nadu government to seek redressal in a court of law. There were times when Governors were chosen based on their integrity and reputation. But those times are over and we must deal with the present situation to ensure such things do not happen again.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Irresponsible acts by Congress leaders

Reg: ‘Waqf Act an assault on Constitution: Rahul’ (April 10, 2025). It is quite funny that Congress members are making irresponsible statements at the AICC meeting at Ahmedabad on the Waqf Amendment Act, vitiating the situation in the country. Instead of discussing the party strategy, the leaders levelling baseless comments against the Waqf Amendment Act passed in both Houses of Parliament. When the Constitution is so close to Rahul Gandhi’s mind process, how can Congress escape from the onus of providing the Waqf Act with extra teeth during the Congress regime during 1995 and 2013 when the party was in power? Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments against the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of selling off the entire country and walking away, were preposterous and mischievous.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad