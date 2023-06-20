MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th June 2023

Satwiksairaj and Chirag strike gold

Two is a company and the Indian shuttlers combined very well to annexe by winning the Indonesian Open doubles in style. A 21-17, 21-18 victory clearly indicated the dominance over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to annex the gold. It is the first time in 9 meetings that Satwik and Chirag managed to beat the World number 3 pair of Chia and Soh. Further, this is Satwik and Chirag’s first ever Super 1000 title. They Are also the first Indian pair to clinch the Indonesian Open. The dynamic duo crowned champions. The winning spree continued for this pair adding to Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas cup Gold medal, World Championship Bronze and wins in Super 300 (Syed Modi) Super 50 (Thailand and Indian Open) and Super 700 (French Open). The Indian pair undoubtedly became the first doubles team combination to hit super 1000 title and other titles with confidence and consistency. Kudos to the duo for a significant success.

C K Subramaniam,Mumbai

Modi govt’s futile bid to erase Nehru legacy

In yet another onslaught on India’s past, especially that related to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Executive Council of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, whose Vice-President is Defence minister Rajnath Singh, has decided to rechristen the institution as Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society. The slugfest between BJP and Congress over the matter is childish, and a waste of precious time. Irrespective of the institution’s nomenclature, Nehru’s contribution as the architect of post independent India is indelibly and permanently etched on the facade of history for not only India, but the entire world to see.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

It is shocking and surprising to know that BJP government has taken a decision to change the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society. It reminds me that YSRCP government replaced the name of NTR Health University with YSR Health University in Vijayawada. Nehru, Indira Gandhi are still discerned as shrewd politicians and

visionaries worldwide despite some foibles in carrying

out their career as Heads of Governments. Is Modi above board and abloom without abhorrence and aberrance as one-man show in his nine years reign? Continuing to defame his predecessors in every opportune time will be doomed and damned in future, of course now also by some patriotic and analyst critics.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The BJP ever since it assumed office at the Centre led by Narendra Modi has been on renaming spree. It renamed several towns particularly in UP. The lastest one is the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) was renamed as Prime Minister’s Museum and Library

Society, which set off political slugfest and a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. Congress President Kharge accused the BJP of trying to wipe out the history of others as it had no history of its own while his counterpart Nadda retaliated it by saying that the Congress is suffering from political indigestion and inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. The BJP must realise and accept that Nehru was visionary leader who developed the nation with the help of Gandhi politically, economically and socially. As a result of it, his heirs are in a position to get political dividends even now. Further Modi cannot be compared with Nehru in any way.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Manipur carnage: Intensify peace efforts



Successive governments’ failure to gauge the delicate and sensitive ethnic equations prevailing in Manipur for decades has led to the sudden outbreak of violence engulfing the state. The current conflict follows a tribal solidarity march by All Tribal Students’ Union in protest against

the perceived move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis, which stoked a fear that this would erode their access to reservation benefits. The issue got complicated following the influx of the Burmese refugees as they share ethnic kinship with the Kuki tribes in Manipur. The government must take all stakeholders into confidence instead of taking blunt decisions which will have far-reaching consequences than resolving the problem once and for all.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Adipurush a poor propaganda movie



I have been reading a report on the film Adipurush starring Prabhas and others. It is still unclear what was the intent of Bollywood filmmakers to release a film based on the Ramayana. In the name of making ordinary people to understand the Ramayana, it showed Lord Ram, Sita Mata, Lakshman and ardent devotee Lord Hanuman in poor light. If this film was made by some Hollywood film maker in collaboration, in all probability all ruling party members would have demanded a ban. It looks like Bollywood filmmakers are making films not for film buffs but to promote the ruling party which has been using the religion left and right.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad