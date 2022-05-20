MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2022

KCR should stop diatribe against centre

There is absolutely no reason for the TS CM to continue his allegations on the Centre even on Panchayat raj system. His comment that the Centre should route all the funds allocated under different P M schemes through state exchequer is not correct.

This will certainly give a backlash in not identifying the sources of funds released by the Centre by the people and in all likelihood there will be an impression that the state has released funds. After all, national schemes such as Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural employment Guarantee Scheme etc are promoted by the Centre in the larger interests of development of the entire country as a unit and it is perfectly correct that the Centre has to release the funds directly to village panchayats without involving any one. Identification of the works, beneficiaries etc is already done at the panchayat level by different bodies and there should not be any grouse if panchayats are directly involved in effective implementations of national schemes from the centre.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

II

It is dismaying to read Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's contention that Panchayat Raj in the country must not be given the freedom and administrative ease that the present NDA Government at the Centre is ensuring. This effectively means that the TRS government wants Panchayat Raj in the state to be under its control as these rural organisations are enjoying enormous freedom and requisite funds to manage their affairs efficiently; without the need to look to the state government for funds and approval.

This must be viewed as a major step in self-governance of Rural Local Bodies empowering them financially, about which KCR should have been happy that Panchayats are now free to implement Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, PM Grameen Sadak Yojana, and MGNREGA on their own, without being under the government's clutches. The attitude of the CM is indeed baffling, which is aimed at showing the Centre in poor light.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Southern cinema is on top

Until the movie 'Bahubali, The Beginning' hit the screens, no one imagined that a South Indian movie would attract the audience throughout India and compete with the Bollywood cinemas in collections. But when the Bahubali Part one hit the screens things changed and movie became a blockbuster in the country.

And Bahubali the conclusion created records as one of the highest grossing Indian films. Recent Charan and Jr. NTR multi starrer RRR successfully bagged over 1000 crore gross collections.Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa movie dubbed into other languages and performed well in many states. KGF Part-1 and 2 is another movie that attracted the audience from all the parts of the country. These films have rightly showed the strength of South cinema not only to the India but also to the entire world.

Now Bollywood producers are queuing to make films with directors like Rajamouli and stars like Prabhas and Yash. Directors like S.S Rajamouli took Telugu Cinema to next level.With movies like these producers, distributors and buyers are bagging big amounts as profits. The percentage of overseas audience that watch South Indian movies is increasing as well.

Stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash have cult following in many parts of the country. And what is being widely discussed is,stars like Prabhas are getting chances to act in Hollywood movies. With these developments, it is manifest, that the status of South Cinema is progressing with leaps and bounds. Let us hope for the day that there will be a mass hysteria across the globe, when South Cinema hits the screens. And with these developments the boundaries among the Indian film industries are disappearing. Film makers and actors are collaborating one another and making films together.Now we can expect Indian cinema on par with Hollywood movies in technical values.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad, Karimnagar

Dangerous gun culture in US

Buffalo (NY) supermarket shootout of 'Black people' by a white supremacist must get condemnation of everyone in America and elsewhere. The USA urgently needs to set its house in order. This is quite unfortunate that a country which boasts of always being the world's oldest democracy has not been able to inculcate a sense of security in the African origin people and other settlers who have contributed no less to the US's economic growth and also have also sacrificed lives in fighting various wars on the soil be it Buffalo or elsewhere in USA.

Unfortunately, such persecuted citizens' struggle for social acceptance and equal rights there seems a long drawn one. The USA must urgently discourage gun culture by not succumbing to gun lobbyists who further encash on such brutal killings for their gun selling business.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, Ludhiana