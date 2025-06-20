MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st June 2025

Trump’s strange moves

President Donald Trump is emerging as another Goebbels with his repeatedly trumpeting narratives about the recent ceasefire accord arrived between India and Pakistan, even after a flat denial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. What is more, he has the audacity to say that Modi is a fantastic man, whatever that to mean. If he thinks that this way, India can be bullied, nothing can be farther from truth. His explicit statement that he loves Pakistan once again reveals his lack of sincerity and diversion from the avowed goals of fighting terrorism tooth and nail.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

India should have been tough with Pak

The opposition took strong exception to Mr Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ announcement of war between India and Pakistan. They opposition were wanting the PM to make it clear whether Mr Trump had engineered the ceasefire using ‘trade’ card. All the while the PM never reacted to the opposition’s call, but now in the sidelines of G7 outreach Mr Modi said the truce was reached at the request of Pak, and that India would never allow any nation to mediate. Not everything is obvious though. Why did India not demand Pak to surrender the intruding killer terrorists, in return for truce?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Increasing working hours, regressive move

The Karnataka government is now preparing to increase daily working hours from 10 to 12, following the path already taken by Andhra Pradesh. This decision is being labelled as ‘industrial development,’ but in reality, it is a direct attack on the lives of millions of workers. Working 12 hours a day like machines will not only increase physical exhaustion but also lead to mental stress, strained family life, and the destruction of social balance. This raises a crucial question: Is economic progress only possible at the cost of workers’ blood and sweat? While developed countries are moving toward fewer working hours and a better lifestyle, such steps in India signal regression. If governments truly want development, they must introduce policies that treat humans not as machines but as citizens deserving a dignified life. Otherwise, this so-called ‘development’ will one day lay the groundwork for social discontent and labour rebellion.

Prof RK Jain “Arijeet”, Barwani (MP)

India’s balancing act

This refers to “Modi snubs Trump, decline US invite” (June 19). How one sees his action as “right” or “wrong” depends on perspective. From a diplomatic protocol and sovereignty standpoint, it aligns with India’s established position. From a public relations angle, it sends a clear message about India’s self-reliance in regional matters. It also sends a message to other global players: India will engage, but on its own terms. At the same time, Modi’s cordial 35 minutes telephonic talks on Operation Sindoor and invitation to Trump for the upcoming Quad Summit in India is being viewed as a balancing act. It keeps the door open for cooperation on broader Indo-Pacific strategy, climate, and trade, while drawing a red line around bilateral issues with Pakistan.

This divergence could create short-term friction, but it’s unlikely to derail the broader India-U.S. relationship. The two countries share deepening ties in defence, technology, and regional security. The upcoming Quad Summit may serve as a reset point.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Modi needs to take everyone along

India has two groups; one which believes that PM Modi can do no wrong and the other which feels everything he does is wrong. An objective assessment is rare. Therefore, the edit on 11 years of Modi role is something of a rarity in the media. Modi’s biggest contribution has been in infrastructure. One only hopes the roads and bridges will last the time they were designed for. It also seemed that the foreign policy was being done right until we failed to find support for Operation Sindoor. One personal fault of Modi has been his inability to take everybody along. The criticism that the BJP is now run by two and a half men is valid. His inability to control the motor mouths of his party and take any meaningful action against them goes into one of his minuses. But his biggest failure has been on the black money front which was promised to be brought back during his first them. Social cohesion is on a downtrend and the PM will have to address these issues, if he wants to be considered as the greatest PM of India!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai