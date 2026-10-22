MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd October 2026

A century of remarkable service

Havingcompleted 100 years, the RSS stands at an important milestone in its journey. Its values of discipline, patriotism and selfless service, reflected in its work in education, disaster relief and community welfare, deserve appreciation. As it enters its second century, these contributions offer an opportunity to strengthen public trust further. Greater engagement with different communities, particularly minorities and disadvantaged sections, can broaden its social reach. Its efforts to promote national unity and preserve India’s cultural heritage can become more meaningful through respect for diversity and constitutional values. Encouraging dialogue and mutual understanding will also help bridge social differences.

A Myilsami, Sulur (P O),Coimbatore–641402

India-US trade deal brings relief

Thisrefers to “US close to finalising trade deal with India” (THI, Oct 21). The indication that the deal is “pretty close” comes as a timely relief. With the US being India’s largest trading partner, any reduction in tariff uncertainty will help exporters, especially in textiles, pharma and IT, to plan better. It will also ease pressure on the rupee and support investor confidence. However, a quick deal should not mean a weak deal. India must ensure protection for sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, and secure clarity on H-1B and data issues.

S D Tejaswani, Bengaluru

EC data exposes Cong hypocrisy

Thisrefers to news that the Election Commission has found over 30,000 voters as “ineligible” for final inclusion in the electoral roll. This means, out of the 92.65 lakh, who were issued notices for being ineligible, around 30,407 are ‘fit to be removed from the rolls’, including voters having no mapping and logical discrepancies. This information by the ECI should help demolish the mischievous campaign against the S I R and ‘vote chori’ propaganda of the Congress, INDIA block and the CJP. One hopes the rant for the resignation of CEC and the itch for regime change would end for the Congress as there are no takers for their stupid allegations and vicious propaganda.

Sakunthala K R,Hyderabad

Nip political dissent in the bud

Apropos, “France protest fire singes Europe”. Protests are a democratic right, but violence, vandalism and intimidation cannot be justified in the name of political dissent. The unrest spreading across European countries should concern governments and citizens alike. Governments must distinguish peaceful protesters from those who exploit public grievances to promote disorder. At the same time, dismissing every protest as politically motivated would be equally unwise. Authorities should address legitimate concerns about education, employment and the cost of living through dialogue and transparent action. Firm, impartial law enforcement, coupled with responsive governance, is essential to prevent peaceful dissent from becoming organised violence.

M Barathi,Bengaluru-560076