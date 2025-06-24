MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th June 2025

Three-language formula is unviable

Implementation of the three-language policy, introduced as part of NEP 2020, looks seemingly difficult. Introduced to foster multilingualism among children, the formula, despite its good intentions, is hardly finding many takers due to a multitude of reasons. It calls for introduction of Hindi as a third language in non-Hindi speaking States. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already expressed their dissent as they feel Hindi is being imposed on them. There are problems of a different kind in other States. For instance, in West Bengal, where the third language is introduced as a subject from Class 5, there are very few Hindi language teachers. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Urdu and Sanskrit are offered as third language choices. Many states are suffering from a dearth of proficient third language teachers. Schools prioritise English and their regional language instead of investing in third language teachers. Meanwhile, rural schools and government schools lack funds to print third language textbooks. Though the policy looks good on paper, its implementation is quite difficult, given the linguistic and regional divide in a multilingual country like India.

Parimala G Tadas , Madinaguda, Hyderabad-50

Promises remain unmet in AP

The recent survey by People’s Pulse Research Organisation highlights the NDA government’s first year in office in Andhra Pradesh as a mixed bag. Despite cooperation from the central government, the state’s economic progress has been modest, while several public expectations remain unmet. The government’s claims of being “good” are not shared by the people. Unfulfilled promises, such as the “Super Six” employment guarantees and farmer welfare schemes, have caused dissatisfaction, all over. The ruling coalition’s “Red Book” culture is widely resented. The people desire welfare and development to proceed in a coordinated manner. It’s time for the government to deliver on its promises and address the growing concerns about regional disparities and inequality.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

GHMC must spring to action

People from both Hyderabad and Secunderabad are subject to avoidable agony on an everyday basis. The civic authorities are flooded with countless complaints, especially regarding problems pertaining to inundation and waterlogging, drainage, lighting, roads and footpaths, water supply, heaps of garbage in colonies and on the roads, and sewerage, among others. I request the GHMC authorities to sort out all such issues by coming up with permanent solutions. First and foremost, the city needs underground drainage lines that can help avoid leakages and blockages, following which even roads would turn safer. Every traffic junction should have zebra crossings and digital indications, and transmission lines must be duly insulated. Citizens from every locality bear the brunt of this sorry plight, which gets worse in the rainy season. The onus is on the authorities to bring respite to the people.

G Murali Mohan Rao , New Bowenpalli, Secunderabad-11

Alarm bells ringing after US strikes

Alarm bells are ringing all over the world in the wake of a brazen US attack on Iranian nuclear processing sites, which were close to making atom bombs in the not distant future. Israel is naturally happy about the development as the country knows that once the bombs are ready, there is no telling into whose hands these nuclear arsenals would fall into. Targetting the nuclear research facilities across Iran has been a long pending strategic military ambition of Israel, which hopes to pre-empt Iran from fabricating nuclear bombs as the first target would be Israel. In the meanwhile, Iran had claimed that its nuclear program was entirely for peaceful purposes, and they had no intention, whatsoever, to fabricate bombs as claimed by the US and Israel. Meanwhile, many EU countries have been sharing similar concerns and are happy that Iran’s nuclear bomb making program is stalled for the moment.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad