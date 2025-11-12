DTC conductor, taxi driver among 13 killed in blast

New Delhi/Muzaffarnagar: The identities of several victims killed in the Red Fort blast have been confirmed, revealing that among the 13 people who lost their lives were a DTC conductor, a taxi driver, and a young shop owner.

Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district had travelled to Delhi to buy cosmetics for his shop when the powerful explosion near the Red Fort claimed his life.

Another deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Pankaj Sahini, who used to operate a taxi. His relative, Ramdev Sahni, said they received a phone call from the Kotwali police station in Delhi informing them about his nephew’s death in the blast.