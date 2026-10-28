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Andhra Government On High Alert, Repair Works Begin On Cyclone-Hit Uppada Coast

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No loss of life reported so far; administration working round the clock on precautionary, relief and restoration measures

Andhra Government On High Alert, Repair Works Begin On Cyclone-Hit Uppada Coast
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Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has been on high alert since last night in view of Cyclone Arnab, with the administration working round the clock to safeguard lives and minimise damage. Mobile alerts have been sent to residents since 1:30 AM, while officials are coordinating precautionary measures and closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

Following damage to roads along the Uppada coast near Kakinada due to high-intensity waves and coastal erosion, repair works have already commenced. Agriculture and Horticulture Department officials have also been directed to assess crop damage swiftly, provide technical guidance to farmers, prioritise crop recovery and ensure timely assistance to eligible farmers. The government remains focused on public safety, rapid restoration and coordinated relief measures, with all concerned departments working to address the impact of the cyclone.

No loss of life has been reported so far.


Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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Cyclone ArnabAndhra Pradesh GovernmentKakinada Coastal ErosionCrop Damage AssessmentCyclone Relief Measures
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