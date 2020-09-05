Coastal Karnataka likely to receive rains from September 4

Bengaluru: Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall from September 4 to September 8, predicted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru on Friday.

An orange alert has also been issued for Malenadu district as the region is likely to receive heavy downpour.

"Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rain from September 4- 8. Malenadu districts will have heavy isolated rainfall for which an orange alert is announced. Bengaluru city is very likely to experience rainfall and thundershower on September 4 and 5," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Met department further predicted that "heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh."

"Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest and Southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area and Squally weather with the wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Karnataka during the initial days of August received heavy downpour which caused flood like situation and landslides in several regions. Since August 1, more than 70 people lost their lives in rain and flood related incidents. The state government has opened 104 relief camps in which over 3,800 people have been moved so far.

Earlier, the state government announced a emergency relief aid of Rs 50 crore and 10,000 as immediate relief to those affected adding that Rs 5 lakh was for completely damaged houses and amount for partially damaged houses would be given on the basis of extent of damage.