A total oḟ 6654 applications received in Janata Darshan in state

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to conduct simultaneous "Janata Darshan" (public grievance redressal sessions) in all districts across the state for the first time has garnered significant attention and participation from both the public and officials.

This unique initiative of holding Janata Darshan in nearly all districts, has been fruitful, with a total of 6,684 complaints and appeals registered on Monday. Out of these, 21 cases were resolved immediately during the sessions. The remaining 6,663 complaints and appeals have been officially documented and forwarded to the relevant department officials for further action. It's important to note that this figure does not include verbal complaints and resolutions, which were handled alongside the documented cases.

The Revenue Department received the highest number of complaints, accounting for more than 2,100 grievances, followed by the Department of Rural Development with over a thousand complaints. The Urban Development Department ranked third in terms of the number of complaints received. Interestingly, most complaints were submitted to Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, while only a few were directed to the District police Officers. Haveri district topped the list with 774 complaints, followed by Hassan with 432 complaints, and Kolar with 423 complaints.

The Janata Darshan sessions not only focused on registering complaints but also aimed to resolve them on the spot. Officers and staff made efforts to assist those with verbal grievances by documenting their complaints and obtaining signatures from the complainants. The simultaneous implementation of Janata Darshan across the state received an overwhelming response from the public, exceeding expectations. Officials of the secretary level expressed their commitment to improving the quality of future Janata Darshan sessions based on this valuable experience.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, Janata Darshan could not be conducted in Gadag and Belgaum districts ̤ Additionally, a technical issue hindered the uploading of grievance petitions in the Janata Darshan session in Mysore district via IPGRS. These applications were received manually and will be uploaded at a later time. Haveri district also faced challenges in uploading thousands of applications related to crop damage compensation due to certain inconveniences during the process.