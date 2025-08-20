Alliance University Hosts Immersion Programme for Alliance PU College Students

Bengaluru: Alliance University organized a special Immersion Program for the students of Alliance Pre-University College on Wednesday, aimed at inspiring young learners, strengthening their academic orientation, and preparing them for future career paths.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished leaders of Alliance University, Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor; Dr. B. Priestly Shan, Vice-Chancellor; Surekha Shetty, Registrar General; and Principal of Alliance Pre-University College, Dr. B.H.S. Thimmappa.

Welcoming the gathering, Surekha Shetty highlighted the vision behind establishing the Pre-University College with a unique academic approach. She urged students to maintain a positive mindset, excel in their pursuits, and uphold values of resilience and determination.

In his keynote address, Abhay G. Chebbi emphasized three core values—Attitude, Aptitude, and Solitude—as cornerstones of success. He spoke on the importance of health as the foundation of growth and reassured students of the University’s support in preparing them for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, and CA Foundation. Drawing from his own academic journey, he encouraged learners to pursue their aspirations with passion and determination.

Dr. B. Priestly Shan in his address motivated students to set ambitious goals, acquire multiple skills, and remain focused while avoiding distractions. He reiterated the University’s commitment to helping students realize their potential and achieve their career dreams.

Dr. B.H.S. Thimmappa congratulated students on their commendable performances in competitive exams and inspired them to continue their pursuit of academic and personal excellence.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Deepthi K.N., a student representative, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty, and peers for their encouragement.

Alliance Education is not just about academic success but about shaping resilient, skilled, and confident individuals. Students are oriented to excel in academics, overcome life’s challenges, and build meaningful careers. Such Immersion Programs reflect on the mission of Alliance University to nurture young learners through a blend of holistic development and skill enhancement.