Automation of school tasks, inclusion of AI for better workflow

Bengaluru: Schools today are not just meant for learning and cognitive growth but things beyond the normal school routine. Inclusion of technology in teaching and the concept of multiple intelligence has extrapolated the tasks involved in maintaining a school and its students.

For all areas of any school, there are set processes that involve following up, tracking, registration, survey, feedback etc. If the processes are manual and dependent on manpower, they are bound to get hindered. Similarly, there are other areas of school functioning and operations that require a check point at every step along with regular follow ups.

Relying on documenting these processes manually can be cumbersome and time consuming. Additionally, it impedes the focus on quality education and content delivery in the classrooms if the teachers are made to complete these tasks. With the advent of technology and artificial intelligence, schools are no exception to get benefitted if the processes are automated.

Automation in schools would greatly reduce the time involved in manual work and will also facilitate better workflow for simple to complicated tasks. Garima Sawlani, Principal,The Orchids - The International School said, "Orchids the International School is a pioneer when it comes to the use of technology and artificial intelligence in school system.

All the Orchids branches have mechanised processes at all levels and hence there is an automated report generated for even simple tasks. This in turn makes assessment and analysis easier enabling the faster pace of growth and improved performance of all stake holders. Another bright side to automation has been saving on all the paper for documentation and making the processes more environment friendly. With technology in hand, Orchids is able to fructify the efforts of all its stake holders and intend to enhance the systems further with hi tech components'.