Bengaluru: Let's pray Covid 3rd wave won't hit State says Dr Devi Shetty

Bengaluru: Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of the Covid Expert Committee in Karnataka, stated on Wednesday that it is difficult to say how the third wave of Covid-19 will affect the state and when it will come. "Let's pray Covid third wave does not enter Karnataka," he stated.

He was speaking after the launch by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the Volvo Vaccine Bus jointly organised by Narayana Hrudayalaya and the Volvo Group of India.

"The committee has submitted its report to the government on a Covid third wave. It is expected that the Covid third wave might affect the state in October. We should pray that it should not come. However, it is coming," he said.

Answering a question on the opening of schools for 1 to 8th standards he said that the government is in consultation with the expert committee and opening the schools in a phased manner. "This is the right way of doing things. The government is doing it in the right way," he underlined.

He said people cannot gather even for a religious function. They have to take responsibility. If they are not taking responsibility no vaccine will work.