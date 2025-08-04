Live
Bengaluru PG Owner Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping College Student
Ashraf R, a 37-year-old PG owner in Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a college girl staying at his women’s PG.
The student, in her early 20s, had been staying at the PG for just 10 days. On the night of August 1, she said Ashraf asked her to “cooperate” in return for food and stay. When she refused, he reportedly forced her into his car, took her to another building, and assaulted her.
She tried to send her location to a friend but couldn't. Later, he dropped her back at the PG. She informed her friends, who confronted the accused.
Ashraf was arrested after the student filed a police complaint. He also filed a counter-complaint, claiming he knew the woman before and was attacked by her friends. He was treated at a hospital and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.