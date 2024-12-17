Bengaluru Police To Challenge Karnataka High Court’s Bail Order For Actor Darshan And Co-Accused

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated on Tuesday that efforts are in progress to challenge the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant conditional bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

“The proposal for an appeal to the Supreme Court will be submitted to the government shortly,” said B Dayananda, emphasizing the police department's intent to contest the bail order.

The police plan to file an official appeal in the Supreme Court once they secure approval from the Karnataka state government.

Background of the Case

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to Darshan (accused number 2), Pavithra Gowda (accused number 1), and other accused individuals—R Nagaraju, Anu Kumar (alias Anu), Lakshman M, Jagadeesh (alias Jagga), and Pradoosh S Rao.

Darshan, aged 47, was initially arrested on June 11 and had secured interim bail earlier for medical reasons. Following a spine surgery, he was released from Ballari jail on October 30. On Tuesday, Pavithra Gowda was released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after completing necessary legal formalities.

The case pertains to the murder of **33-year-old Renukaswamy**, a resident of Chitradurga, whose body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9. According to police reports, the victim had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, which provoked actor Darshan and resulted in the murder conspiracy.

Details of the Incident

Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy was lured to a shed in RR Nagar under false pretenses of meeting Darshan. There, he was reportedly tortured and killed. The post-mortem report confirmed that the victim succumbed to shock and hemorrhage caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

Police further alleged that Pavithra Gowda played a pivotal role in instigating and conspiring with the other accused to commit the crime.