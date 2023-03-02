Bengaluru: Sir MV railway station to acquire hi-tech sheen

Bengaluru: A high-tech touch is being given by installing escalators and lifts on the platforms of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Railway Station in Baiyappanahalli. Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal railway station has seven platforms. Three pairs of lifts and three pairs of escalators are being installed to connect each platform. Along with this, four battery operated (electronic) vehicles are being kept for passenger service.



Two escalators and a lift have already been installed at the entrance. However, this facility was not available from the 2nd platform. Therefore, a mandate has been given to install three pairs (6) of escalators at a cost of Rs 3.43 crores. Escalators will be functional in the last week of March. Escalators are being installed between platforms 2 and 3, between platforms 4 and 5, and between platforms 6 and 7.

A similar model has already been commissioned to install three pairs (six) lifts at a cost of Rs 80.67 lakh. A senior officer of the South Western Railway Department said that this too will be completed and implemented in the month of March.

Battery operated vehicles have already been left opposite to take passengers who cannot walk and those with luggage from the main entrance to the platforms. Two more vehicles will be released in a few days. This service can be availed by paying Rs 15 each inclusive of GST.

Advance booking of battery operated vehicles is also provided. Battery vehicle connecting, booking number is displayed on each platform, entrance gate LED screen.

Clean drinking water is provided on both sides of each platform. Besides, there are bakeries and food courts scattered here and there, those who need it can buy bottled water.

Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is India's first centralized air-conditioned railway terminal, is fully equipped. However, there is no proper connectivity to reach the railway station. Passengers traveling by purple metro train to Baiyappanahalli should alight at Swami Vivekananda Road station and take an auto or taxi for a distance of two km. A BMTC bus service is arranged every half hour from Majestic. However, it is not suitable to commute to all areas. So, passengers have to venture a lot to reach the station. Therefore, the passengers have demanded that the Krantiveera metro station system should be connected here as well.