Bengaluru: State IAS officer Munish Moudgil gets IIT honour for Covid war room initiative

Bengaluru: Karnataka cadre IAS officer Munish Moudgil was honoured by his alma mater IIT Bombay on Sunday for the path-breaking initiative he launched through ICT in controlling Covid in 2021. Earlier the Karnataka state got top honours for its ICT initiatives taken up for management of Covid headed by Munish Moudgil.

the 'Distinguished Wish Alumni Award' by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai. Subhashish Chowdhury, Director, Homi Baba National Institute and IIT Bombay jointly congratulated him. Anil Kakodkar, nuclear physicist and former AEC chairman honoured Munish Maudgil. Munish was a leading officer in the fight against Covid in Karnataka. Munish, who was in charge of the Covid War Room, was also given the e-Governance Jury Award by the central government for better e-governance.

He has brought various apps used for Covid management on to one platform. Efforts are made to identify and manage infected and uninfected relatives through home isolation, index and line testing. The administration of various districts and taluks was combined with the war room in Bangalore. The focus was on keeping the flow of information flowing smoothly among health workers, doctors, specialists and officials at various levels.

The Karnataka government understands that the Covid problem of 2020 is a technology-based interface and digital solution that needs to be managed and daunted by something Covidia specifically wants to provide information and response to." to the government and other stakeholders for assistance. We offer a comprehensive support system to help field workers, who are the true heroes, to be more productive. The network of applications, frontal workforce and medical experts could get a response on a real-time basis and replicate the state's ministry.

Be it the gamut of in-house mobile applications or a fully equipped war room, Karnataka's tech-driven Covid management has been a model for the entire industry.