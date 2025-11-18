Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 set to highlight India’s technology leadership

Bengaluru: The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2025), organized by the Department of Electronics, IT and Bt, Government of Karnataka, and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will be inaugurated by Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the presence of D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday.

The distinguished gathering will also be addressed by D K Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries,; Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian State Parliament, Germany; Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Health and Care Services, Norway; Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Australia; Rafal Rosinski, Deputy Minister of Digitisation, Poland; and Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI.

A major highlight of the inaugural ceremony will be the opening plenary session titled “India Futurises: From Leap-frogging to Pole-vaulting”, featuring Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys; Chairman, Axilor Ventures; Chairperson - Vision Group on IT and Electronics, Government of Karnataka; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Founder, Biocon Limited; Chairperson - Vision Group on Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka; and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India; Chairman - Vision Group on Startups, Government of Karnataka. At the pre-event curtain raiser, Priyank Kharge was joined by Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS; Manjula N, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt & S&T; and Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Director, Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, and Managing Director, KITS.

Speaking at the curtain raiser, Priyank Kharge said, “We are glad to reaffirm that the Bengaluru Tech Summit has grown into a truly global innovation platform, fostering discovery and development across the entire technology spectrum — from information technology and biotechnology to deep tech, space, and sustainability.”

He also announced that this year, the Government of Karnataka has conceptualized ‘The Future Makers Conclave’ at the summit — a high-energy gathering of around 10,000 founders, investors, and innovators who are driving the next wave of entrepreneurship. “The Conclave is a flagship meet designed to deliver tangible value for participants from the startup ecosystem — from budding entrepreneurs and early-stage founders to seasoned business leaders. Every attendee will gain concrete takeaways — in capital access, pilot opportunities, business tools, mentorship, visibility, or networks,” he added. Themed “Futurise”, this year’s summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and innovators to explore emerging frontiers across DeepTech, Biotech and HealthTech, Semiconductors, and Startup Innovation. BTS 2025 features ten focused conference tracks, including IT and DeepTech, Electro–Semicon, Digi Health and Biotech, India–USA Tech Conclave, and Global Collaboration and Startup Ecosystem. Sub-tracks include AI Universe (a prelude to the India AI Impact Summit), Defence and SpaceTech, Finverse, Academia-Industry Collaboration, Assistech, and Women in Leadership.

The event is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors, including more than 1,000 investors, 15,000 attendees, 500 speakers, and 1,000 exhibitors.

Across 80 knowledge sessions and 5,000 curated meetings, representatives from 60+ countries and all 30 States and Union Territories of India will gather to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and advance India’s position as a global technology leader.