Boson Whitewater, BWSSB launch 70k-litre per day recycled water project

Bengaluru: Boson Whitewater, a water utility company that converts STP-treated water into high-quality potable water, has announced a pilot project with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) at the Kadubeesanahalli Government Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) near Marathahalli.

To execute this pilot project, Boson Whitewater was selected as one of the 6 grantees out of over 500 applications received under the Design Impact Awards initiative by Titan Company Limited. Under this initiative, each beneficiary receives a grant of 50 Lakh in the first phase with additional support from Villgro & Sattva Consulting

The pilot project will establish an advanced tertiary treatment plant that processes treated water from the government’s 50 MLD STP through Boson Whitewater’s 11-step water recycling system to produce high-quality water. The pilot is designed to supply 70,000 litres of recycled water every day to nearby industries and commercial establishments in the Outer Ring Road, primarily for use in cooling towers. This not only reduces dependence on freshwater but also prevents wastewater from being discharged into water bodies.BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, said, “First of its kind initiative by BOSON where high quality water is recovered from the treated waste water and supplied to IT parks, industries & commercial buildings for their secondary applications. BWSSB always appreciates water re-use efforts.”

Commenting on this, Vikas Brahmavar, Co-Founder of Boson Whitewater said, “This pilot demonstrates how Bengaluru can move towards a true circular water economy. By supplying 70,000 litres of high-quality water every day, we are not only conserving precious freshwater but also ensuring that treated wastewater is put to productive use within the city. If scaled, this model can transform how our city manages its water.”

BWSSB has provided space for the pilot and will support the sale of recycled water generated. In its initial phase, water will be transported via tankers. Over time, the model could expand to other STPs across Bengaluru, with the potential for a pipeline network to link Sewage Treatment Plants directly to industries for supply of recycled water. The pilot could serve as a scalable model for cities worldwide with centralized wastewater treatment systems.