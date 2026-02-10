Brave college girl fights off abduction attempt

Belthangady: A courageous first-year Pre-University student narrowly escaped abduction in broad daylight on Monday morning in Sudemugere, Belthangady taluk.

The girl was riding her scooter toward Santhekatte bus stand around 8:30 am, her usual route to college, when a car suddenly swerved in front of her and blocked the road. The vehicle’s registration plate had been deliberately hidden under a cloth.

Three men emerged and attempted to forcibly pull the minor into the car. She immediately started shouting for help and resisted fiercely, refusing to let go. Just then, another scooter rider appeared on the same stretch from behind.

Fearing they would be seen and caught, the attackers panicked. In their rush to flee, one of them slashed the girl’s hand and finger with a knife, grabbed her college bag, and jumped back into the car before speeding off.

Local residents quickly rushed the bleeding student to the taluk government hospital in Belthangady, where doctors are treating her injuries. She remains stable and out of danger.

Belthangady police arrived at the hospital shortly afterward, recorded her detailed statement, and have begun a thorough investigation. Officers are examining possible CCTV footage from nearby areas, gathering eyewitness accounts, and working to identify the suspects through vehicle descriptions and other leads. Efforts are also underway to recover the stolen bag.