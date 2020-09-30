City-based doctor tested positive for COVID 19 set to inspire coronavirus recovered patients to donate plasma by donating his own plasma

Mysuru: At a time when hardly over 60 COVID 19 recovered patients in Mysuru have donated plasma through recovery rate among COVID 19 positive patients here is 78 per cent, senior doctor and noted gastroenterologist of international acclaim from Mysuru, Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa who was tested positive for COVID 19 over two weeks ago, is all set to set a model by donating his own plasma. Plasma therapy is one of the supportive measures to treat COVID 19 positive patients.

In Mysuru as on 29 September, 33954 people have tested positive for COVID 19 and 26471 people have recovered. And Dr Wadhwa is one among over 259 corona warriors including doctors, nurses and others from the health sector who are tested positive for COVID 19 in Mysuru so far.

Explaining about plasma therapy and how it benefits, Dr Wadhwa said, "Convalescent plasma from recovering COVID 19 patients delivers antibodies to the COVID 19 patient who has just acquired infection and who will take time to form or is incapable of forming his own antibodies. This will help mitigate the effect of the virus by quickly reducing the immune reaction body generates against the virus, thus making the illness milder. However, the timing of administration of plasma is important. It should be given in the early phase of viral replication to obtain its maximum benefit (preferably in the first 7 days). Thereafter once body starts reacting by its own immune action and plasma does not do much. Normally between four to six weeks after one gets COVID 19 infection, they can donate plasma. I intend to donate my plasma when my antibodies reach a good level," he said.

Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa is the Chief Gastroenterologist and head of the department of Institute of Gastro Sciences at a city-based private hospital in Mysuru. And he is the specialist in biliary and small bowel endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound. He is honoured with 'Inspiring Gastroenterologist of India' award by Union health minister at a doctors day conclave in 2018. He is the invited speaker and faculty in major national and international medical conferences and workshops. And he has made more than 120 presentations in national and international forums including world congress at Berlin, Indonesian national conference, Philippines national conference, Sri Lankan national conference, National Congress of Gastroenterology at Thailand and others conferences at Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Srilanka, Japan and others.

According to Dr Anikethana G V, Assistant professor department of medicine and coordinator plasma therapy at Plasma donation centre, at MIMS in Mandya told The Hans India, "Plasma collection from COVID 19 recovered patients started a month ago here. And so far 93 COVID 19 recovered patients have donated plasma at the centre. And among them 60 of them are from Mysuru, 25 are from Mandya, four each from Chamarajnagar and Hassan. And at least 70 per cent of the patients who have received plasma from these donors have recovered," he said.

Dr Anikethana G V also explained, "Among COVID 19 recovered patients, for plasma donation their antibody development should be significant. And they should meet all the criteria needed for blood donation like they should be between 18 to 60 years of age, and should not have comorbid conditions and they should be non-diabetic and others. And COVID 19 patients with A blood group can receive plasma from those COVID 19 recovered patients with A and AB blood groups, those with B positive blood group can receive plasma from B and AB group, those with AB blood group can receive plasma from AB positive only, those with O blood group can receive plasma from all blood groups," he said.