Committed to increasing footpaths: BBMP chief commissioner Rao

Bengaluru: BBMPchief commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday reaffirmed the civic body’s commitment to improving walkability by expanding pedestrian infrastructure. He was speaking at the launch of a report on Saturday that detailed two years of collaborative efforts to transform one of the city’s most critical urban corridors—the 7.5 km stretch of the Inner Ring Road, from Indiranagar to Koramangala.

A project by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B PAC), an NGO that aims to improve governance in Bengaluru, the report titled ‘IRR Street: Standstill to Active’ showcases the methodology, recommendations, implementation status, and impact of citizen-led collaborations. “If you increase the footpaths, you will definitely increase the carrying capacity. It will reduce many other issues and promote safety. This is something we are committed to,” added Rao, who also promised to allocate sufficient funds to support walkability initiatives. “We believe that creating people-friendly streets requires ongoing collaboration, feedback, and accountability,” said Revathy Ashok, managing trustee and honorary CEO of B PAC. According to her, since June 2023, B PAC has worked closely with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, and the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to improve bus reliability, walkability, and road safety through a data-driven and participatory process.

“This effort is not just about fixing one road—it’s about proving that data, design, and dialogue can reshape public spaces to be safer, cleaner, and more accessible. We thank all our partners and volunteers and urge more Bengalureans to join us in making streets across the city truly people-centric,” she said.

As part of the launch—which was attended by key figures in the civic volunteering space—B PAC also organised panel discussions with dignitaries and government representatives to discuss the next steps for implementing the recommendations outlined in the IRR report. According to the report, the 7.5-kilometre stretch of the IRR—from Indiranagar KFC Junction to Madiwala Masjid in Koramangala—has long struggled with traffic congestion, road safety issues, inadequate pedestrian access, missing crossings, and poor bus frequency. The IRR serves as a major connector between Koramangala, Domlur, Ejipura, and Indiranagar. It also connects to Indiranagar Metro Station, which sees the second-highest footfall in the city after Majestic. Some achievements of the citizen-led initiative include the addition of nine buses to the MF5 route (Indiranagar–Koramangala), resulting in 58 additional trips. Over 4,300 tonnes of debris, 130 construction barricades, and 129 tonnes of garbage were cleared from medians and footpaths along the stretch. To improve drainage and mitigate flooding, the report recommends constructing shoulder drains with kerb inlets (a component of the stormwater drainage system) every 5–7 metres—especially in flood-prone zones—instead of the current 30-metre intervals being implemented on site.