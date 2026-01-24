Congress guarantees schemes solely to bring poor into mainstream: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that slum dwellers must also be brought into the mainstream, and for this reason, houses are being distributed on a large scale.

​

He reiterated that the government’s guarantee schemes aim to integrate the poor into the mainstream.​

Addressing a huge convention organised by the Housing Department and the Karnataka State Housing Board in Hubballi on Saturday, he distributed 42,345 houses constructed by the Housing Board across various districts. In addition, 46,000 houses built by the Slum Development Board were distributed to eligible beneficiaries. He extended his greetings on the occasion.​

Recalling his earlier tenure, Siddaramaiah said that during his first term as Chief Minister, the Congress government constructed 14,58,000 houses. He added that this marked a historic moment and ushered in a housing revolution.​

After assuming office for the second time as Chief Minister, the government distributed 36,789 houses in the first phase in 2024. It is now distributing 45,000 houses in the second phase, he said.​

He stated that the government has fulfilled its promises and has operated in accordance with its commitments. He also noted that others were making allegations against the government while failing to implement their own promises.​

“They promised to bring back black money from abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account. Did they do it?” he asked.​

He commented on projects such as the Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, and Upper Bhadra, stating that he believes the BJP and the Union government did not fulfill their commitments regarding these projects.​

He said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi must answer these questions.​

He remarked that the state government provides Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per house, while the Centre provides less than Rs 1 lakh. He observed that the scheme is called the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and that most of the funding is provided by the state government, while the naming rights belong to the Centre.​

He underscored that over the past two years, the Congress government has allocated and spent Rs 5,500 crore on housing projects, demonstrating a significant investment in social welfare and infrastructure for the poor.​

“Despite all this, the BJP is spreading falsehoods claiming that the state exchequer is empty. We are providing Rs 2,500 crore in subsidies every year for farmers’ pump sets. Along with this, we are releasing substantial funds for widow pensions, old-age pensions, and other welfare schemes,” he added.​





