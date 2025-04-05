Live
Cruise Liner Norwegian Sky Calls at New Mangalore Port on Maiden Visit
Highlights
The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Saturday received its fifth cruise vessel of the season, M.S. Norwegian Sky, marking the ship’s maiden call to the port.
Mangaluru, New Mangalore Port, Cruise Tourism, Norwegian Sky, International Maritime, Cultural Heritage
