Day care chemotherapy to be launched in govt hospitals: Health Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka will make a landmark beginning in the treatment of cancer by opening Day Care Chemotherapy centres across the state announced Dinesh Gundu Rao Minister for Health and Family Welfare announced on Sunday. Inaugurating the Sparsh 300 beds quaternary care facility at Hennur Road Health Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the facilities offered by the government on May 23 at Mysuru. Such centres will come up in all the district hospitals in the state.

The Government will not compete with the super specialty services of the super specialty private hospitals. But the Government hospitals are functioning with the motto of providing community health. As the health also is the service sector all the communities of the society should get the health care services for all the diseases and with this the Government is starting Day Care Cancer Chemotherapy centres at Government Hospitals the Minister explained.

The R&D should be the continuous process in the healthcare sector and especially the private hospitals should be contributing more on research, so that the diagnosis, treatment and all other services will be available in affordable prices. Few years before the scanning facilities like MRI, CT were very expensive but these facilities are now available at much cheaper so that the patients of all classes can also afford for it Health Minister said. With the vision of the Sparsh Group Chairman Dr.Sharan Patil to provide world class technology, services and Doctors Sparsh Group of Hospital is now having 8 hospitals and Hennur Road branch has come up with all the cutting-edge technologies Minister said.

Medical Education Minister Dr.Sharan Prakash Patil speaking on the inaugural function Bengaluru is now the hub of medical facilities and technologies. All the world class treatment facilities are available in the city. Karnataka with highest number of government medical colleges and government quota seats in India is producing maximum number of doctors. The doctors of Karnataka are found everywhere in the world Dr.Patil said.

Jagadguru Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami of Suttur Math, SS Mallikarjun, Minister of Mines and Geology and Horticulture, Basavaraj Bommai, MP, Lok Sabha and Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Justice Shivaraj V Patil, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLA, Davangere South and BA Basavaraja, MLA, KR Pura were present.