EV certification course introduced in Bengaluru college

Bengaluru: MG Motor India announced an association with RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru, where it shall introduce an EV training certification programme under the MG Nurture initiative. 'MG-RVCE Nurture Program on EV' is a specialized advanced diploma program on EV and advanced technologies (IoT, connected cars) to bridge the industry-academia gap and to empower students.

The certification is a total 5-month offline training course including 90 days internship at a nearby MG dealership. The offline course will be conducted at the newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence- a lab cum workshop established with support from MG. Aligning with MG's key brand pillar; Diversity and Inclusion, the EV certification course acknowledges the essential need for inclusion in the OEM sector and proposes 100% scholarship for promising female candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "The EV ecosystem in India has an exponential scope for development and, with this academic collaboration, MG furthers its commitment to creating an equitable pool of talent and a future-ready generation. This collaboration will provide an immersive and experiential learning opportunity for students by enabling practical insights and helping them develop the requisite expertise in the automobile industry."

The Principal, RV College of Engineering, Dr KN Subramanya said, "The introduction of the EV program has the potential to reform the resources that academia is equipped with at the current stage.

The course is well balanced with theory and practical knowledge, and this will enhance the employability and aid in the overall personality development of any candidate. MG is a leading name in India's EV industry and manufactures some of the most advanced vehicles in the country. We are excited to collaborate with the brand since it will help the working professionals to learn and grow."

The course has been launched under MG Nurture, a continuation of MG's student development program, wherein the brand provides internship and skill development opportunities to students in the automotive space.

MG continues to be open to academic collaborations and has presented vehicles to various renowned institutions for the development of their students. MG also extended the Nurture program to support medical and engineering students who returned from Ukraine.

While RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru is the first such partnership for an EV course with MG, there are plans to launch similar certification programs subsequently across India in other top educational institutes.