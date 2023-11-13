Live
- Men's ODI WC: India gave themselves a special challenge for World Cup, says coach Dravid
- J&K DGP reviews security scenario at Kulgam
- How India’s enemies met their fate in 'safe havens'
- Mpox circulating since 2016 before global outbreak in 2022: Study
- 'Shun polluting fireworks, opt for eco-friendly Diwali,' BMC urges Mumbaikars
- Conflicting AQI readings ignite air quality concerns in Delhi as smog shrouds stations with PM 2.5 at 500
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.34 cr in cooperative bank case
- Tata Steel to axe 800 jobs at Dutch plant
- Five children drown to death in Bihar
- India ranks second in global estimates of diabetes (Nov 14 is World Diabetes Day)
Just In
Firecracker Injuries During Deepavali Celebrations in Bengaluru
Bystanders Account to 90 Percent of Reported Cases
Bengaluru: The festive atmosphere in Bengaluru took a sombre turn as over 28 cases of firecracker injuries were reported during the Deepavali celebrations on Sunday. Disturbingly, the majority of victims, constituting around 90 percent, were just bystanders who were merely observing the festivities.
According to sources, Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital alone recorded 22 cases, with 10 individuals sustaining major injuries and 12 experiencing minor injuries. Official statements from Narayana Health, expressed concern over the trend, stating, "Four of the injured were children. A staggering 90 percent of those affected were innocent bystanders,” emphasising the need for heightened safety awareness.
Additionally, reports suggest that Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported four cases of firecracker injuries, with two categorised as major and two as minor. Sankara Eye Hospital also admitted two children with eye injuries stemming from firecracker-related incidents.