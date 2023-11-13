Firecracker Injuries During Deepavali Celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The festive atmosphere in Bengaluru took a sombre turn as over 28 cases of firecracker injuries were reported during the Deepavali celebrations on Sunday. Disturbingly, the majority of victims, constituting around 90 percent, were just bystanders who were merely observing the festivities.

According to sources, Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital alone recorded 22 cases, with 10 individuals sustaining major injuries and 12 experiencing minor injuries. Official statements from Narayana Health, expressed concern over the trend, stating, "Four of the injured were children. A staggering 90 percent of those affected were innocent bystanders,” emphasising the need for heightened safety awareness.

Additionally, reports suggest that Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported four cases of firecracker injuries, with two categorised as major and two as minor. Sankara Eye Hospital also admitted two children with eye injuries stemming from firecracker-related incidents.