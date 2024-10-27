Foundation launched to empower under-represented communities

Bengaluru: ANSR, the market leader in setting up global centres for the world’s top enterprises, launched ANSR Foundation. Starting with a series of programmes for children and young adults, the foundation’s long-term goal is to impact economic disparity and gender equality while fostering a new generation of technology trailblazers.

“ANSR Foundation is committed to creating a world where we can dismantle barriers for underserved communities. Through the Foundation we are taking impactful steps to empower today’s youth and both men and women by providing them with scholarships and resources to pursue education in technology, regardless of background and gender,” said Lalit Ahuja, CEO of ANSR.

Since its founding, ANSR has created over 150,000 jobs in India and brought in more than $2B in investments. The company has a strong track record of increasing participation of women in the workforce and to creating a more equitable and inclusive tech ecosystem.

The ANSR Foundation is embarking on a variety of programmes, including STEM-dedicated classrooms: Engaging classrooms with STEM-focused programs and teachers have been set up in selected Bengaluru schools in collaboration with NGO partners Mantra4Change and Let’s Do Some Good. This hands-on approach aims to provide young people with a more innovative future and the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the tech industry.

Scholarships:ANSR Foundation has recently with the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and has created scholarships and a PhD fellowship for students, a commitment spearheaded by ANSR CEO and BITS Pilani alumni Lalit Ahuja.

ANSR Gives Back:Volunteer programs currently encourage ANSR employees and their families to come together and engage with communities in a meaningful way. Other upcoming programs include mentorship guidance and support from experienced staff alongside internships within the organization for aspiring professionals. The foundation will offer training programs to help individuals develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in competitive tech careers.

The ANSR Foundation places special emphasis on addressing socio-cultural gaps and building pathways to success for talented individuals. “Access to opportunity goes beyond education. It’s only the starting point to creating an environment to feel supported and inspired.” said Ahuja. “The problem-solving and workforce-ready skills young people gain is what prepares them with the capabilities to make informed decisions about their futures.”