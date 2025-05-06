Govt to invite tenders for ambitious tunnel project

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government is preparing to invite tenders for the ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru. Speaking to the media on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolios of Water Resources, Bengaluru Development, and Town Planning, said, “We have to start the tunnel road project, and we are inviting tenders. We need land that belongs to the military and other organisations in Bengaluru.” “We have sent a proposal to the military regarding the requirement for land. There are also properties belonging to private owners and the metro, which we are in the process of acquiring. In this context, we need to sit and discuss the specific requirements of the project,” added Shivakumar, who is also the in-charge Minister for Bengaluru Urban District.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allocated Rs 42,000 crore for tunnel roads. Of this, Rs 17,780 crore will be used to construct tunnels along NH-7 from Hebbal to Hosur Road up to the Silk Board junction, a major bottleneck in the city’s tech corridor. Authorities are currently preparing a detailed project report. The state government has also provided a guarantee for the project worth Rs 19,000 crore.

The government plans to construct a 60-km urban tunnel from East-West and North-South corridors within Bengaluru city, connecting major arterial roads and bypassing surface traffic.

The tunnel will be constructed underground, preserving surface space and the city’s aesthetics. Since the project is expected to connect NH-7 with NH-14, the Karnataka government has proposed that it be taken up in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Dy CM Shivakumar requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate funds for both the Karnataka government and the NHAI in the Central budget. When asked about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s controversial statement that Ram is a fictional character, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the comment and would respond after obtaining more information.

Regarding his visit to the Mandya and Ramanagara regions, Shivakumar said, “There is a requirement for water in Channarayapatna, and drinking water is also needed. The project has been pending, and we need to assess the status.