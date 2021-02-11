IIHR young scientist chairs NHF session

Bengaluru: A young woman scientist of Indian Institute Horticultural Research (IIHR) on Thursday chaired the technical session of the National Horticulture Fair 2021 here.

Dr P.L. Anushma, scientist of Fruits and Crops Department of IIHR, chaired the fourth day-technical session where thousands of farmers from North-East, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh attended.

According to Dr Anushma, more girls are taking admission in Horticulture and Agriculture Science. Nearly 35% of girls are pursuing agriculture and horticulture courses across the country, she said and added in Kerala alone about 60 percent of girls are keen on studying B.Sc and M.Sc agriculture and horticulture.

"Women now are in all fields, taking inspiration from self help groups. Many women in the country are showing interest in taking up horticulture as entrepreneurship.

IIHR has extended all assistance to those who take horticulture as entrepreneurship," according to Anushma. As in the IT field, the horticulture sector too has immense employment opportunities, she said.