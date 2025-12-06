Indo–Italian medical consensus sounds alarm on pediatric sarcoma; experts urge early diagnosis and national policy reform

Bengaluru: Global experts from India, Italy, Malaysia and Singapore convened in Bengaluru for the Indo–Italian Consensus Meet on Sarcoma and Complex Orthopaedic Reconstruction, held on December 5 and 6. The two-day collaborative conference, organised by the Global Healthcare Academy, focused on advancing paediatric and adult sarcoma care, complex limb reconstruction, 3D printing, regenerative medicine and precision orthopaedic oncology through expert panel discussions and hands-on workshops.

The meet raised serious concerns about late detection, frequent misdiagnosis and gaps in India’s national cancer policy, which continue to cost young patients both lives and limbs. With the theme “Sarcoma Advances, Genomics & Immunotherapy,” the event brought together more than 200 specialists in orthopaedics, oncology, radiology, paediatric oncology and reconstructive surgery for high-level scientific deliberations, live demonstrations and consensus development on clinical protocols.

Deliberations were led by distinguished global faculty, including Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Founder & Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd; Dr. Pramod Chinder, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Group Director – Orthopaedic Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre; Dr. Marco Manfrini and Dr. Laura Campanacci from the Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna; along with keynote speakers Dr. Vivek Ajit Singh, Professor and Head of Orthopaedic Oncology, University Malaya, and Dr. Kumaran Rasappan, Adjunct Assistant Professor, National University of Singapore.

Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar stressed the urgency of early diagnosis, stating, “Sarcomas are preventable when diagnosed early and treated the right way, the first time. By increasing awareness, ensuring rapid access to MRI and establishing a national Sarcoma Registry, we can achieve timely diagnosis, higher limb-salvage rates and equitable care for patients across India—whether in Bengaluru or a small rural town.”

Highlighting India’s growing expertise, he added that HCG has built one of the country’s largest sarcoma programs. “Our experience—particularly that of Dr. Pramod Chinder, who has treated more than 5,000 sarcoma cases—shows that these cancers can be definitively treated with strong long-term outcomes when handled correctly from the outset,” he noted.