Inspector accused of sexual harassment

Hubballi: Inspector Suresh Yellur of old Hubballi Police Station has been accused of sexually harassing female constables under his supervision. According to allegations, Yellur has made inappropriate video calls to female staff late at night, used obscene language and made derogatory comments about their ap-pearance.

The female constables have submitted a detailed three-page complaint to authorities, accusing Yellur of persistent harassment. They claim that he not only harasses them during night video calls but also makes inappropriate remarks about their beauty when they approach him for leave.The complaint has been escalated to multiple authorities, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), and the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. The letter also highlights how the inspector’s behaviour has caused strain within the families of the victims.

Hubballi Police Commissioner N Shashikumar acknowledged the allegations by stating that senior offi-cials would investigate the matter thoroughly. “I have not received any formal letter yet, but the issue has been brought to my attention. We will look into the allegations and take appropriate action,” he said. The complaint has raised serious concerns about workplace harassment within the police de-partment, demanding urgent intervention and a fair investigation.