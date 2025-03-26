Karnataka Launches Targeted Initiative to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

Bengaluru: Karnataka has initiated a focused effort to eliminate cervical cancer through a coordinated campaign involving healthcare institutions and policymakers. A key event titled "Cervical Cancer Elimination Movement: From Awareness to Action" was held recently, with the participation of key stakeholders, including Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

As part of this initiative, the state government has announced a targeted immunisation drive in five districts of Kalyana Karnataka. The campaign aims to provide free HPV vaccinations to 14-year-old girls annually in these districts. The Health Minister highlighted that this effort is part of a broader strategy to prevent cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer affecting women after breast cancer.

Mr. Gundu Rao also mentioned that a proposal to extend the vaccination drive to Chikkaballapur district is under consideration. He indicated that the government is assessing ways to implement the vaccination programme more effectively. The proposal, submitted by ARTIST for Her and other organisations, reportedly carries no financial burden on the state. However, the government is committed to ensuring the programme's successful rollout and implementation.

In addressing challenges, the minister acknowledged that many women hesitate to come forward for diagnosis. To overcome this, over 10,000 women have been screened through the Gruha Arogya scheme, which promotes health check-ups at sub-centres. He called for increased participation in screenings, covering not just cervical and breast cancer but also 15 other critical health conditions. Women requiring further care would be referred to hospitals for advanced treatment.

Mr. Gundu Rao highlighted recent progress in the drive, citing the vaccination of 4,560 girls and the screening of 1,500 women. He expressed optimism that the proposed cervical cancer drive in Chikkaballapur could serve as a model for a statewide rollout.

Dr. Hema Divakar, Division Director of Well Women Health Care at FIGO, noted the contribution of ARTIST for Her in driving research and training programmes for healthcare professionals. She also acknowledged the efforts of the HDR Healthcare Foundation, which has led large-scale HPV vaccination initiatives to improve access and awareness in communities.