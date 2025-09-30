Man kills wife, hangs himself

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old nurse was allegedly killed by her husband, who later hung himself from a ceiling fan at their residence in Ullal, police said on Monday. The incident came to light at around 9.30 pm on Sunday when Periyaswamy, the victim’s father, returned from Tumakuru with relatives and found the door of their home in Government Press Layout locked from the inside.

After obtaining a spare key from the house owner, they entered and found the bodies of his daughter, Manju (27), and her husband, Dharmaseelan (29), in the same room. Periyaswamy lodged a complaint, stating that Manju was found dead with her throat slit, while Dharmaseelan was hanging from a ceiling fan.

He alleged that, prima facie, Dharmaseelan had killed Manju before taking his life. Police said they have registered a case. Manju, had been living with her parents while her husband, a labourer from Pinnalavadi village in Tamil Nadu, was employed in Dubai. The couple married in September 2022.

About a month ago, Dharmaseelan returned to India and stayed with Manju in Tamil Nadu. Manju later returned to Bengaluru for work. Three days before the incident, Dharmaseelan informed Periyaswamy that he had come to Bengaluru and was working there, but it was unclear whether he had been living with Manju at her residence.

Periyaswamy said he was unaware of any disputes between the couple. Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged murder-suicide.