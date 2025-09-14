Live
- Traffic restrictions imposed amid Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad
- BEML, DIAT join forces to boost defence, aerospace innovation
- Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's PM, declares Gen Z protest victims as 'martyrs'
- Govt creating controversies over Ganesh festival celebrations
- Raipur likely to adopt Police Commissioner System from November 1
- Women’s Empowerment Central to India’s Progress, Says Lok Sabha Speaker
- Opposition mounting against new irrigation project in Uttara Kannada
- PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia
- Bobby Deol gets overwhelmed at the TIFF premiere of 'Bandar': "All raw emotions came up"
- Harivansh Singh highlights NTR's impact on Women's Empowerment at Tirupati conferenc
Minister warns against communalising Ganesh immersion tragedy
Hassan: Districtin-charge Minister Krishna Byregowda has strongly warned that attempts to give a communal colour to the horrific Ganesh immersion...
Hassan: Districtin-charge Minister Krishna Byregowda has strongly warned that attempts to give a communal colour to the horrific Ganesh immersion tragedy at Mosalehosahalli will not be tolerated. He said such acts amount to a criminal offence and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.
After visiting the residence of Prabhakar, a victim from Holenarasipura taluk, to console the grieving family, Byregowda told reporters, “This is a heart-wrenching tragedy. On behalf of the government, I express my deepest condolences.
The loss suffered by the families cannot be compensated with words. We share in their grief, and each bereaved family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh.”
On the treatment of the injured, he explained, “Arrangements have been made for their treatment in the hospital. I had directed the district administration to complete legal formalities overnight and hand over the bodies without delay. Postmortem examinations were conducted and the bodies were handed over to families by 3 am.”
Byregowda also disclosed that the accident raised suspicions when seen on video. “The truck first hit a bike, then accelerated again, ramming the divider and ploughing into the Ganesh procession, causing the tragedy,” he said.
On the driver’s condition, the minister clarified, “Blood samples were collected last night to test whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The samples have been sent to the forensic lab with a request for immediate results. Tests at HIMs ruled out drug use.”
He further added, “When I met locals, they shared many concerns and suggestions. It is our duty to respond with compassion. The government will carefully consider their inputs and take necessary action.”