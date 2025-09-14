Minister warns against communalising Ganesh immersion tragedy

Hassan: Districtin-charge Minister Krishna Byregowda has strongly warned that attempts to give a communal colour to the horrific Ganesh immersion tragedy at Mosalehosahalli will not be tolerated. He said such acts amount to a criminal offence and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

After visiting the residence of Prabhakar, a victim from Holenarasipura taluk, to console the grieving family, Byregowda told reporters, “This is a heart-wrenching tragedy. On behalf of the government, I express my deepest condolences.

The loss suffered by the families cannot be compensated with words. We share in their grief, and each bereaved family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh.”

On the treatment of the injured, he explained, “Arrangements have been made for their treatment in the hospital. I had directed the district administration to complete legal formalities overnight and hand over the bodies without delay. Postmortem examinations were conducted and the bodies were handed over to families by 3 am.”

Byregowda also disclosed that the accident raised suspicions when seen on video. “The truck first hit a bike, then accelerated again, ramming the divider and ploughing into the Ganesh procession, causing the tragedy,” he said.

On the driver’s condition, the minister clarified, “Blood samples were collected last night to test whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The samples have been sent to the forensic lab with a request for immediate results. Tests at HIMs ruled out drug use.”

He further added, “When I met locals, they shared many concerns and suggestions. It is our duty to respond with compassion. The government will carefully consider their inputs and take necessary action.”