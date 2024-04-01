Morale among party workers high after BJP-JDS alliance

Gadag: The morale among the cadre has been high following the alliance between BJP and Janata Dal Secular, said former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the JDS office and holding discussion with leaders here on Sunday, he said a political wave has been sweeping across the state because of the alliance at the state level. In Friday’s meeting, it had been decided that coordination must be ensured in district and taluk levels among two parties, and accordingly it would be strictly followed everywhere. The Lok Sabha polls would be faced under the joint leadership of H.D.Devegowda and B.S.Yediyurappa to win the maximum number of seats in the state. The morale among the workers had been high thanks to the alliance between BJP and Janata Dal Secular.

Asked about the confusion in the alliance in Mandya, the former CM dismissed it saying that leaders of both parties were holding talks. Already, the BJP leaders have held discussion with the sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and she was being convinced. In Chitradurga, confusion would be resolved. The BJP leader of Gadag Anil Mensinkai would take part in the campaign.

Should not be questioned if they keep black money?

Bommai said the Congress party always do politics with the black money. It had done Rs 600 crore tax evasion. Shouldn’t be questioned? There was no connection between it and parliamentary polls. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has questioned the existence of the JDS to which the JDS supremo has given a call to teach him a lesson. The BJP has forged alliance with JDS to fight against the Congress party and naturally their battle would be against them.

Asked about former minister and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s comment on women, Bommai said it was not right to talk in that manner against any woman including Davangere BJP candidate as it was insult for them. Naturally it would evoke widespread response.

