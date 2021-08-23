Mysore Road-Kengeri Purple Line to be inaugurated on Aug 29

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Bengaluru metro extension is finally ready for public use. With expectations of benefiting 75,000 passengers daily, The extended metro Purple Line between Mysore Road and Kengeri, which is expected to benefit 75,000 commuters daily, will be opened to public on August 29 by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 12 pm.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), all trains that depart from Baiyappanahalli will go to Kengeri during peak hours. However, during non-peak hours, only alternative trains will be operated to reach the final destination in Kengeri on the Purple Line. Depending on the footfall, the number of trains to be operated on a daily basis will be increased.

The metro line which extends to 7.53 km will have following six stations: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.

Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to begin in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic as the reasons for the delay.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri is expected to be around 15 minutes on the new stretch. The fare for travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri is Rs56.