Narrow railway bridge causing frequent accidents!

Chamarajanagara:The bridge constructed in an 'unscientific' manner on the outskirts of Chamarajanagara is blamed for frequent accidents. In the latest instance, on Friday, three persons died on the spot after their motorcycle crashed into an oncoming bus. A bike rider was killed in an accident at the same spot a year ago.

This 750-metre railway bridge in Mariyala, four km from city, was constructed 15 years ago and it's narrower than the road that connects it. Consequently, most driver throw caution to the winds and keep the same speed while approaching the bridge unmindful of the danger lying ahead as the bridge is 12 feet narrower than the road.

Speaking to The Hans India, a two-wheeler rider, Nagesh, a native of Mariyala, said that many accidents were averted in the fraction of seconds. Many two-wheeler drivers find themselves squashed to the revetment wall of the bridge by oncoming four-wheeler vehicles. Unlucky persons end up losing their lives.

The bridge is so narrow that a four-wheeler vehicle passing on it leaves hardly any room for two-wheelers. If any careles two-wheeler rider makes the mistake of overtaking bigger vehicles, he finds himself in a tricky situation.

What makes the matters worse is the absence of any signs on either side of the bridge cautioning drivers about the narrowness of the bridge.

Chamarajanagara town police station inspector B Mahesh said that many accidents involving mostly two-wheeler riders occurred in the area while overtaking other vehicles. If motorists follow traffic rules more than 80 percent of mishaps can be prevented, he said.

He said the three motorists died on Friday because of over-speeding and negligence. The motorcycle rider did not wear a helmet.

Villagers says that they urged NHAI authorities to widen the bridge, but the request has fallen on deaf ears.