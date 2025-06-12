No development in the state for two years, no guarantee even for CM Siddaramaiah: R Ashok

Mysuru: In the last 11 years, continuous development work has been carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in the state, not a single development project has taken place in the last two years, said Opposition Leader R Ashok.

Speaking at a press conference, he compared the 10-year rule of Manmohan Singh with the 11-year rule of Narendra Modi, stating that development has increased fourfold under Modi. Globally, India’s economy was ranked 10th or 11th earlier, but now it stands at fourth place, and PM Modi aims to take it to third. During Indira Gandhi’s time, India had to beg for wheat from other countries. Under PM Modi, India has supplied COVID vaccines to over 100 countries, he said.

During the UPA regime, per capita income was ₹6,000, which has now risen to ₹20,000. Gas cylinder subsidies, which were ₹450 then, are now ₹500. The unsubsidized rate, which was ₹1,250, is now ₹850. In the UPA’s 10 years, there were over 9,000 terror attacks. Now, every attack is met with a response. When Mumbai was attacked, no retaliation was made, but after the Pulwama attack, Indian soldiers destroyed terrorist bases, he said.

Previously, there were 387 medical colleges; now there are 704. The number of airports has increased from 74 to 149. National highways, which were 91,000 km, are now 1.45 lakh km. AIIMS institutions have grown from 7 to 22. Medical seats have increased from 82,000 to 1.50 lakh. The national budget, which was ₹17 lakh crore, is now ₹50.65 lakh crore. LED bulbs, which cost ₹450 earlier, are now available for ₹70, he said.

Earlier, we used to see bullet trains in other countries. Now, 60% of the work on a bullet train in India is complete, and it will soon be operational. Agricultural subsidies, which were ₹30,000 crore earlier, are now ₹1.27 lakh crore. Cooking gas connections have increased from 14 crore to 31 crore. In 11 years, 4 crore houses and 11 crore toilets have been built, and 27 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, he stated.

The Congress has always been sympathetic to Naxals, but now there is a goal to completely eradicate the Naxal movement. Significant development work has also taken place in the Northeast states. There was a mindset to abandon Jammu and Kashmir, but after the revocation of its special status, development has increased there, and tourism has boosted local incomes, he said.

No guarantee even for Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has no guarantee and is an outgoing CM. His government has achieved nothing in two years. DK Shivakumar has built a separate fortress, while MB Patil and Satish Jarkiholi are acting independently. Not a single irrigation project has been implemented in two years, he alleged.

In Congress, everyone claims they will become CM. Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar are waiting to become CM. Due to guarantees, no work is happening, and people want the government to collapse. Four people are pulling at the CM’s chair. The BJP has exposed the MUDA scam and the Valmiki Corporation scam, he said.

The government is responsible for the stampede tragedy but is blaming the police. The CM himself admitted to inviting the Governor. The Chief Secretary personally called and invited the Governor, but this was not disclosed earlier. To cover up their mistake, action was taken against Govindaraju, he said.