No scams during our tenure: DCM DK Shivakumar

Channapatna: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed allegations of any scam in MUDA site allocation and said there have been no scams during the Congress tenure in the State.

Speaking to reporters after a ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme in the taluk, he said, “All the scams that the State witnessed have taken place during the BJP tenure. We will respond to all the allegations during the session.”

Asked about experimental explosion at Baby hills in Mandya district, he clarified, “The quarries near KRS dam take all necessary steps to carry out controlled explosions. The explosions can be carried out only after a specified distance from the dam.”

Asked if Kumaraswamy’s ‘Jana Samparka’ programmes in Mandya were a copy of his ‘Government at your doorstep’ programmes, he said, “Let him do it. It is good for the people if leaders do programmes like this, even if it is a copy of someone else.”

Replying to a query on the announcement of candidates for by-polls, he said, “Let the election dates be announced. Then the candidates will come and file nominations.”

Asked about Advocate Devaraje Gowda’s allegation that D K Shivakumar was behind his arrest, he said, “It is a good thing if he is remembering me.”

Review of pleas

Asked if there was a deadline to process the pleas received during the public events in Channapatna, he said, “All the pleas will be reviewed and genuine pleas will be identified. The pleas will be segregated along the lines of various of departments and meetings will be held with respective ministers to resolve these issues. I will also personally oversee the distribution of sites to the people.”

“A lot of things need to change in Channapatna with respect to Municipality, taluk office, taluk hospital. There is mortuary in the taluk. There are many people without homes. I don’t know why these things were not done earlier, but we will ensure that these things are done quickly,” he added.