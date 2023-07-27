Owner of cyber center held for selling fake certificates of Griha Lakshmi Yojana

Mysuru - The city police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting the owner of a cyber center involved in the illegal sale of counterfeit certificates of Griha Lakshmi Yojana, one of the major guarantee schemes announced by the Congress. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar and was taken into custody after a complaint was filed by a concerned citizen.

Suresh Kumar operated the cyber center located on Sudhamurthy Road in Metagalli, where he was allegedly uploading fraudulent documents related to various government projects. The scheme in question, Griha Lakshmi Yojana, aimed to provide substantial benefits to eligible beneficiaries, and Suresh Kumar took advantage of this by fabricating false certificates to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The investigation was triggered when Sukesh Kumar, a vigilant citizen, approached the Metagalli police station with evidence of the fake certificates being sold by the accused. Acting promptly, the police, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gajendra, conducted a raid on the cyber center.

During the operation, a significant number of forged documents pertaining to various government projects were discovered. As a result, the police sealed the premises and apprehended Suresh Kumar for further questioning and investigation.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth commended the efforts of the police force and highlighted the importance of citizens' cooperation in exposing such fraudulent activities. He urged the public to report any instances of fake document manufacturing or financial exploitation related to government schemes promptly.

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the scope of the operation and are trying to determine the extent of the damage caused by the distribution of these counterfeit certificates. Additionally, they will look into whether Suresh Kumar was operating alone or if there are other individuals involved in this illegal activity.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities intend to take strict action against those found guilty of exploiting government welfare schemes for personal gains. The Mysore police have assured the public that they are committed to upholding the integrity of government initiatives and protecting the interests of deserving beneficiaries.